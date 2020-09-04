Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romania’s biggest online retailer eMAG to hire 1,000
09 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest online retailer and marketplace operator, eMAG, plans to hire 1,000 people in response to the sharp increase in online sales determined by the social restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to employ 1,000 people in the coming period in warehouses, traditional courier, fast courier. These are permanent jobs. We want to invest,” said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He added that, in order to prepare the post-crisis recovery, the sectors worst hit by the crisis should be identified and properly supported.

Also, forward-looking, he advocated for supporting the sectors that can grow locally and can also expand abroad.

Everything that is related to the digital economy, software, productivity tools, online commerce - all these sectors can grow a lot, he argued. Tourism and agriculture are other sectors that hold potential for growth he added.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 08:10
Business
Romania’s biggest online retailer eMAG to hire 1,000
09 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest online retailer and marketplace operator, eMAG, plans to hire 1,000 people in response to the sharp increase in online sales determined by the social restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to employ 1,000 people in the coming period in warehouses, traditional courier, fast courier. These are permanent jobs. We want to invest,” said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He added that, in order to prepare the post-crisis recovery, the sectors worst hit by the crisis should be identified and properly supported.

Also, forward-looking, he advocated for supporting the sectors that can grow locally and can also expand abroad.

Everything that is related to the digital economy, software, productivity tools, online commerce - all these sectors can grow a lot, he argued. Tourism and agriculture are other sectors that hold potential for growth he added.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania