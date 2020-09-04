Romania’s biggest online retailer eMAG to hire 1,000

Romania’s biggest online retailer and marketplace operator, eMAG, plans to hire 1,000 people in response to the sharp increase in online sales determined by the social restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to employ 1,000 people in the coming period in warehouses, traditional courier, fast courier. These are permanent jobs. We want to invest,” said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

He added that, in order to prepare the post-crisis recovery, the sectors worst hit by the crisis should be identified and properly supported.

Also, forward-looking, he advocated for supporting the sectors that can grow locally and can also expand abroad.

Everything that is related to the digital economy, software, productivity tools, online commerce - all these sectors can grow a lot, he argued. Tourism and agriculture are other sectors that hold potential for growth he added.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

