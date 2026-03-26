The online retailer eMAG has launched iZi, the first conversational shopping agent developed in Romania. The new AI tool helps users find products and other relevant recommendations based on the preferences and needs expressed in the conversation.

The AI-based agent analyzes the user’s intent, compares options, and generates reasoned recommendations, using both the eMAG platform’s offer and contextual information available on the internet, including independent reviews.

iZi was available in a test phase for approximately 50,000 users. Initial data showed that users interact on average 2-3 times per conversation and view 5-6 product pages. Also, 5% of them complete the order directly from the chat, according to HotNews.

The new agent is used especially in technical product categories, such as electronics or auto, where specifications and comparisons are important. Usage is also increasing in the personal care products sector, where the purchase decision depends on individual needs, the company stated.

iZi is available 24/7 on the eMAG platform and integrates real-time information about available products.

The AI assistant had been announced in November 2025, when Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG Group, said that it “will replace the in-store salesperson.” In total, eMAG developed iZi for over a year.

eMAG, founded in 2001, is one of the main players in online commerce in Romania, also active in Hungary and Bulgaria.

radu@romania-insider.com

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