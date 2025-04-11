Elena Lasconi accuses USR of 'political execution’ after informal vote to back Bucharest mayor in presidential elections

Romania's reformist party USR has voted to withdraw the support for its leader, Elena Lasconi, and instead endorse Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan in the upcoming presidential election. The decision was made during an informal political committee meeting, where around 75% of members voted in favor of backing Dan, Biziday.ro reported.

In her turn, Lasconi criticized the decision, saying it was "a political execution disguised as party procedure." She argued that the vote, held in an informal body, is illegitimate and lacks any legal weight.

A formal political committee meeting is scheduled for April 24.

USR vice-president Dominic Fritz said that out of 225 members present at the vote on Thursday, April 10, 50 voted against the motion to endorse Nicușor Dan for president, and seven abstained.

"A vast majority confirmed it's important to prioritize Romania's interest over party or career goals," Fritz said, noting the turnout was about 90%.

He also argued that Lasconi lacks the electoral support needed to reach the second round, adding that Nicușor Dan remains the only pro-European candidate with realistic chances of advancing.

Despite acknowledging that Lasconi is unlikely to withdraw from the race, Fritz urged all political forces committed to Romania's European path to unite behind the Bucharest mayor.

USR later issued an official statement reinforcing the decision. "This was a difficult choice, but the right one," the party said. "Romanians risk being forced to choose in the second round between two anti-European candidates - George Simion and Victor Ponta. Personal or party egos cannot outweigh Romania's direction for the coming decades."

The party argued that supporting Dan is a mature and necessary gesture, based on internal polling and conversations with voters, which showed Lasconi no longer has a path to the runoff.

Elena Lasconi reacted to the decision on social media, calling the vote an act of political sabotage carried out by a "clique" within the party.

"Stalin would be proud of these guys," she said. "A group from USR is trying to eliminate me mid-campaign, after I was validated by Congress. It's a political execution disguised as party procedure."

She argued that the vote, held in an informal body, is illegitimate and lacks any legal weight. "It's just an attempt to manipulate public perception. An abuse carried out using Bolshevik methods," Lasconi said, vowing to take legal action against those she accuses of orchestrating the maneuver.

Romania will rerun the presidential elections this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, followed by a runoff on May 18. Eleven candidates have joined the race. Elena Lasconi's name will still appear on the ballot, even if she withdraws her candidacy and no longer campaigns actively until May 4.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)