Elena Lasconi refuses to withdraw from Romania’s presidential race after USR shifts support to Nicușor Dan

Romania's reformist party USR announced on Wednesday, April 9, its decision to endorse Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan for the upcoming presidential elections, withdrawing its support for party leader Elena Lasconi, News.ro reported. In her turn, Lasconi said she remains determined to continue her candidacy.

The decision was made after a National Bureau meeting on Wednesday, where Dominic Fritz, vice president of USR, revealed that the party would support an independent candidate.

According to Fritz, the endorsement was based on the fact that Nicușor Dan is the only pro-European candidate with a real chance of making it to the second round. USR also plans to convene a Political Committee to validate the decision.

Following the announcement, Elena Lasconi said she would not step down from the race.

"I will not withdraw from the race; I am more determined than ever. I realize how rotten this system is. I expect all sorts of pressure. I would ask my colleagues, how much is the bribe and who is offering it, because they are supporting Nicușor Dan," Lasconi said in a statement to Digi24.

She criticized USR's move, calling it "an extremely bad decision," and added that it was likely driven by fear of public backlash if Nicușor Dan failed to make it to the second round. "If you enter a competition thinking you will win only if someone else withdraws, then maybe we should ask others to withdraw too," she remarked.

Regarding her position as president of USR, Lasconi clarified, "I will remain at the helm of the party. I will not resign. I have been a fighter my whole life."

Dominic Fritz, on the other hand, explained that this shift in support was based on recent polling that showed George Simion, the leader of far-right party AUR, and independent Victor Ponta (former Social Democrat, also with ultranationalist views) as the leading candidates for the second round, with Nicușor Dan falling behind.

Despite the setback, Fritz expressed his hopes for the party to continue supporting the pro-European agenda, urging other political groups, including PNL and UDMR, to back Nicușor Dan.

Romania will rerun the presidential elections this year, with the first round scheduled for May 4, followed by a run-off on May 18. Eleven candidates have joined the race. Elena Lasconi's name will still appear on the ballot, even if she withdraws her candidacy and no longer campaigns actively until May 4.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)