Electronics retailer Altex Romania sets dates for Black Friday 2024

Altex Romania, one of the largest electro-IT retailers in Romania, anticipates a 20% increase in sales during this year's Black Friday, which will last for three weeks, from October 31 to November 20.

The retailer promises discounts of up to 50% available in Altex and Media Galaxy physical stores, as well as online and the Altex mobile app. It also aims to ease the pressure of Black Friday shopping by ensuring sufficient stock for each of the 7 days of each stage of the campaign.

Company representatives told Profit.ro that Altex has invested in expanding its logistics team and has entered into partnerships with specialized suppliers to ensure fast deliveries even in high-demand areas. For bulky items, deliveries will be handled by specialized teams.

Raul Filip, deputy general manager of Altex Romania, estimated that the retailer will close the year with more than a 10% growth compared to 2023, when the company’s turnover reached RON 7.01 billion (EUR 1.4 billion), up 7.4% from the previous year.

"The sales increase has multiple reasons. New product categories were introduced, the product range was adjusted, and customers purchased more expensive, premium-range products to meet their needs. Another reason was the increase in the number of stores, with 8 units opening this year. The network has reached 135 stores and over 200,000 square meters of space," explained the Altex representative.

Altex is also analyzing setting up its own lockers in areas where it does not have stores, and a decision will be made in 2025.

eMAG, another major electronics retailer, will have its Black Friday on November 8, for just one day. The company is perhaps the best known when it comes to its Black Friday discounts. Last year, eMAG sold 2.2 million products to around 480,000 clients in just 10 hours during Black Friday.

According to BlackFriday.ro, over 150 companies participate in this year’s edition of the discount day. Well-known brands like Sinsay, epantofi, Lensa, GymBeam, Dedeman, Decathlon and others will have their own discounts to mark the event.

(Photo source: Leigh Prather | Dreamstime.com)