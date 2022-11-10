Tudor Manea, the CEO of eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, recently told reporters that the company expects RON 639 mln (EUR 130 mln) in sales for this year’s edition of Black Friday. The expected sales are 5% higher than those of last year.

Consulting company Frames recently predicted that all Black Friday deals in Romania could exceed EUR 400 mln.

“We basically reach the volume of sales we have in a month in a single day of the Black Friday campaign. In addition to December, now November is also a month full of sales,” Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG, told Ziarul Financiar.

Electronics, household appliances, but also cosmetics, are traditionally some of the most sought-after products on Black Friday.

An unofficial holiday in the United States, Black Friday also become an established tradition in Romania in recent years, with the biggest online retailers and marketplaces competing over customers. eMAG set this year’s Black Friday on November 11, while other retailers in the country chose to run month-long discount campaigns.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ipas/Dreamstime.com)