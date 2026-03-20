Romania issues over 1.5 million electronic ID cards in first year of rollout

More than 1.5 million electronic identity cards have been issued in Romania in the first year since their launch, the General Directorate for Personal Records announced on Thursday, March 19, as reported by News.ro. Authorities say the rollout marks a step toward reducing bureaucracy and improving access to public services.

According to the institution, over 1.5 million citizens have already adopted the new format, which includes a chip storing biometric data and digital certificates for electronic signatures and access to e-government platforms.

“For each of them, change is no longer a promise. It is something felt every day,” the Directorate said in a statement, mentioning “faster and more secure” access to services.

The first electronic ID card was issued on March 20, 2025, in Cluj County. The document is free for citizens over the age of 14, while children under 14 can also obtain it for a fee of RON 70.

Applicants must submit a request through a population records office, typically based on a prior appointment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)