Romania’s Electromontaj continues European expansion with new project in Poland

Romania’s Electromontaj Group announced a new partnership on the European market with the Polish national electricity transmission operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne, for the construction of a new high-voltage line on the territory of Poland.

After winning the tender, Electromontaj signed the contract to construct the 400 kV high-voltage overhead line Żydowo Kierzkowo - Pila Krzewina, in consortium with Romgos Gwiazdowscy.

According to the company, the double-circuit 400 kV overhead power line will connect the Żydowo Kierzkowo and Piła Krzewina substations over a length of 119 kilometers, replacing the old 220 kV line that has been operational since 1970.

The project, set to start in 2025 and end in 2027, will increase transmission capacity at the Germany-Poland-Sweden-Lithuania border and improve the conditions for generating energy from existing and planned renewable sources, including wind farms located on the Baltic Sea.

Ionuț Tănăsoaica, General Manager of Electromontaj, stated: “We are extremely honored to also contribute to the modernization of Poland’s energy infrastructure through this project of strategic importance. This collaboration allows us not only to expand our presence in the European market but also to support the energy transition and the integration of renewable energy sources.”

The new project in Poland joins the other ongoing international projects of Electromontaj, won through tenders, in Finland (new 400 + 110 kV overhead power line Huittinen – Forssa), the Netherlands (overhead power line Maasbracht – Eindhoven 380kV), the Republic of Moldova (electrical transformer stations), Cyprus, and Jordan.

In Romania, Electromontaj has over 200 active projects for the realization of the infrastructure necessary for the transport of electricity both through high-voltage, overhead and underground lines, as well as power stations, wind farms, urban traction projects, railway traction, re-engineering hydroelectric plants, but also electrical infrastructure for irrigation systems.

Electromontaj is a construction company in the field of electrical power. It was established in 1949 and is a leader in the Romanian market. It has over 2,000 employees.

The group includes the companies Emfor, Iproeb, Electrotehnica, and Hidroconstrucția.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)