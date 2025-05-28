Electrica’s shares jump 4.5% as the Romanian energy group posts 53% higher profit in Q1 2025

The shares of Romanian energy group Electrica (BVB: EL) went up 4.5% on Wednesday, May 28, after the company reported a 53% increase in net profit in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2025) compared with the same period of last year.

Electrica’s consolidated net profit reached RON 195.7 million (EUR 39 mln) in the first quarter as the group’s EBITDA went up 14.6% year-on-year to RON 459.3 mln (EUR 92 mln).

Operating income climbed by 23.6% to RON 3.17 bln (EUR 637 mln) as both the distribution and supply segments brought higher revenues.

On the distribution segment, revenues increased by 14.8% to RON 1.3 bln, mainly due to the increase in the volume of electricity distributed by 4.8% combined with a 12.5% increase in tariffs starting January 1, 2025. Electrica’s distribution division - DEER - serves about 3.98 million users, and its networks cover about 40.8% of Romania.

For the supply segment, revenues increased in Q1 2025 by approximately 12.6% compared to the same period last year, to RON 1.82 bln. Electrica Furnizare is the largest electricity supplier in Romania, with a total market share of 17,16% and a competitive market share of 12.12%, according to the latest ANRE report available.

Electrica Group also continued to work on its portfolio in the field of electricity production, particularly from renewable sources. The group has projects at various stages of execution, with an approximate capacity of 300 MW.

“The results for the first quarter of 2025 confirm the resilience of our business model and Electrica Group’s ability to perform in a complex economic and operational environment. The solid growth in EBITDA and net profit is mainly supported by the contribution of the distribution segment, as well as by the balanced performance across all our business lines,” commented Alexandru-Aurelian Chirita, CEO of Electrica.

“At the same time, we are accelerating investments in infrastructure and renewable energy projects, with the clear objective of strengthening our position as a key player in Romania’s energy transition,” he added.

Electrica’s shares are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and are included in the BET index. The Romanian state holds 49.78% of the group’s shares while the remaining shares are held by private investors.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)