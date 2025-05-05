 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania’s Electrica borrows EUR 620 mln to invest in distribution and green production facilities

05 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s energy group Electrica (BVB: EL), active in electricity supply and distribution and currently investing in green generation capacities, announced it signed a syndicated loan agreement in the amount of RON 3.1 billion (EUR 620 million) to refinance existing loans and finance capital expenditures. 

Electrica unveiled on April 29 a RON 1.54  billion (EUR 300 million) capital expenditure plan for this year, out of which RON 480 million earmarked for green production facilities and RON 970 million for its distribution network.

However, over the medium term (2025-2029), the group plans investments of RON 3.7 billion to upgrade its distribution network only.  In February, the company approved an investment of up to RON 1.25bn (EUR 253 million) for constructing a wind farm in the villages of Crucea and Pantelimon in Constanța County. This is one of the three projects that Electrica agreed, in 2021, to take over from Monsson Group, controlled by the Romanian-Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark.

The RON 3.1 billion syndicated loan agreement was coordinated by Banca Transilvania and Banca Comercială Română as Mandated Lead Arrangers, with Raiffeisen Bank participating as the Sustainability Agent. The agreement includes a credit facility intended for financing eligible green projects and supporting a sustainable business model.

Electrica’s largest shareholder is the state, with a 49.8% stake, followed by NN Group, with an indirect ownership of just over 10% through the pension funds it manages in Romania and Slovakia.

Electrica Group has a market capitalization of RON 4.4 billion (EUR 880 million) after its shares dropped by 2.8% y/y. The shareholders approved the distribution of dividends under a high 87% payout ratio, resulting, however, in a moderate dividend yield of only 1.2%.

(Photo: Florin Brezeanu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania’s Electrica borrows EUR 620 mln to invest in distribution and green production facilities

05 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s energy group Electrica (BVB: EL), active in electricity supply and distribution and currently investing in green generation capacities, announced it signed a syndicated loan agreement in the amount of RON 3.1 billion (EUR 620 million) to refinance existing loans and finance capital expenditures. 

Electrica unveiled on April 29 a RON 1.54  billion (EUR 300 million) capital expenditure plan for this year, out of which RON 480 million earmarked for green production facilities and RON 970 million for its distribution network.

However, over the medium term (2025-2029), the group plans investments of RON 3.7 billion to upgrade its distribution network only.  In February, the company approved an investment of up to RON 1.25bn (EUR 253 million) for constructing a wind farm in the villages of Crucea and Pantelimon in Constanța County. This is one of the three projects that Electrica agreed, in 2021, to take over from Monsson Group, controlled by the Romanian-Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark.

The RON 3.1 billion syndicated loan agreement was coordinated by Banca Transilvania and Banca Comercială Română as Mandated Lead Arrangers, with Raiffeisen Bank participating as the Sustainability Agent. The agreement includes a credit facility intended for financing eligible green projects and supporting a sustainable business model.

Electrica’s largest shareholder is the state, with a 49.8% stake, followed by NN Group, with an indirect ownership of just over 10% through the pension funds it manages in Romania and Slovakia.

Electrica Group has a market capitalization of RON 4.4 billion (EUR 880 million) after its shares dropped by 2.8% y/y. The shareholders approved the distribution of dividends under a high 87% payout ratio, resulting, however, in a moderate dividend yield of only 1.2%.

(Photo: Florin Brezeanu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2025
Politics
Romanian PM resigns, Social Democrats quit governing coalition after presidential election outcome
05 May 2025
Politics
President of opposition party USR resigns after weak score in Romania’s presidential race
05 May 2025
Politics
Far-right candidate George Simion dominates diaspora, national vote in Romanian presidential elections
05 May 2025
Politics
US eliminates Romania from Visa Waiver program
05 May 2025
Politics
Romanians vote massively for change as Bucharest's reformist mayor joins nationalist frontrunner in second round of presidential elections - partial results
02 May 2025
Society
Romania drops to 55th in 2025 World Press Freedom Index, US also falls to 57th
02 May 2025
Events
World Press Photo returns to Bucharest with powerful stories from around the world
02 May 2025
Defense
Romania plans to boost defense spending and strengthen military capabilities, interim president says