 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Energy group Electrica to list largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state-owned group Electrica is set to list the largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania, worth EUR 500 million, on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges. According to the company's press release, the European Investment Bank is one of the key participants in the issuance.

Overall investor demand at the final price exceeded the offer by more than 11.5 times, setting a record for Romanian corporate issuances.

The green bond issuance, with a maturity of 5 years, benefits from a competitive interest rate of 4.566% and was rated BBB- by Fitch.

At the beginning of August, the bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and subsequently on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a standard institutional nominal value of EUR 100,000. The competent authority in Luxembourg, the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), approved the offering prospectus on July 10, 2025.

The funds raised through this issuance will be allocated to the development of renewable electricity production and energy storage capacities, in accordance with Electrica’s Green Financing Framework. The 2030 objective, set in the corporate strategy, is the implementation of 1,000 MW of electricity production capacity and 900 MWh of electricity storage capacity.

“The green bond issuance represents a defining moment for Electrica and for the national energy system. [...] The participation of the European Investment Bank confirms our strategic alignment with European decarbonization and digitalization objectives and provides us with a solid foundation to accelerate investments in the energy infrastructure of the future,” said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Energy group Electrica to list largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state-owned group Electrica is set to list the largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania, worth EUR 500 million, on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges. According to the company's press release, the European Investment Bank is one of the key participants in the issuance.

Overall investor demand at the final price exceeded the offer by more than 11.5 times, setting a record for Romanian corporate issuances.

The green bond issuance, with a maturity of 5 years, benefits from a competitive interest rate of 4.566% and was rated BBB- by Fitch.

At the beginning of August, the bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and subsequently on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a standard institutional nominal value of EUR 100,000. The competent authority in Luxembourg, the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), approved the offering prospectus on July 10, 2025.

The funds raised through this issuance will be allocated to the development of renewable electricity production and energy storage capacities, in accordance with Electrica’s Green Financing Framework. The 2030 objective, set in the corporate strategy, is the implementation of 1,000 MW of electricity production capacity and 900 MWh of electricity storage capacity.

“The green bond issuance represents a defining moment for Electrica and for the national energy system. [...] The participation of the European Investment Bank confirms our strategic alignment with European decarbonization and digitalization objectives and provides us with a solid foundation to accelerate investments in the energy infrastructure of the future,” said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2025
Administration
Bucharest authorities set to gradually restrict access of most polluting vehicles to the city
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania joins EU initiative to boost trade with Ukraine through export guarantee facility
11 July 2025
Culture
Brâncuși exhibition to open at H’ART Museum in Amsterdam this fall
11 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president takes part in video call with major allies to discuss support for Ukraine
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank to launch nationwide survey on household wealth and consumption
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s revised Q1 GDP shows slower consumption growth
11 July 2025
Healthcare
Two anthrax cases confirmed in Romania
11 July 2025
Environment
One bear cub rescued, two still missing after mother shot for killing man on Romania’s Transfăgărășan