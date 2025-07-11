Energy group Electrica to list largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania

The state-owned group Electrica is set to list the largest green corporate bond issuance in Romania, worth EUR 500 million, on the Luxembourg and Bucharest stock exchanges. According to the company's press release, the European Investment Bank is one of the key participants in the issuance.

Overall investor demand at the final price exceeded the offer by more than 11.5 times, setting a record for Romanian corporate issuances.

The green bond issuance, with a maturity of 5 years, benefits from a competitive interest rate of 4.566% and was rated BBB- by Fitch.

At the beginning of August, the bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and subsequently on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a standard institutional nominal value of EUR 100,000. The competent authority in Luxembourg, the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), approved the offering prospectus on July 10, 2025.

The funds raised through this issuance will be allocated to the development of renewable electricity production and energy storage capacities, in accordance with Electrica’s Green Financing Framework. The 2030 objective, set in the corporate strategy, is the implementation of 1,000 MW of electricity production capacity and 900 MWh of electricity storage capacity.

“The green bond issuance represents a defining moment for Electrica and for the national energy system. [...] The participation of the European Investment Bank confirms our strategic alignment with European decarbonization and digitalization objectives and provides us with a solid foundation to accelerate investments in the energy infrastructure of the future,” said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)