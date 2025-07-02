Lending fintech OMRO lists corporate bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

OMRO, the lending branch of the fintech Filbo, together with Filbo Pay and Easybill, listed RON 12.3 million (EUR 2.4 million) in corporate, unsecured bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on July 1.

This is OMRO’s fourth issue of corporate bonds. OMRO32 bonds have a nominal value of RON 100 per bond and a variable annual interest rate, consisting of the Reference Interest Rate (the monetary policy interest rate of the National Bank of Romania) + the fixed margin of 5.5%, payable semi-annually.

The company's first bond issue, with the stock symbol OMRO25E and a total value of EUR 2 million, was listed in 2020 and matured this year. The second issue, identifiable under the symbol OMRO26, amounts to RON 10 million and matures in 2027, while the OMRO29E bonds, worth EUR 1.56 million, were listed this year and mature in 2029. In total, bonds worth EUR 8 million have been issued since 2020.

“This new issue is more than financing, it is a step forward towards a stronger, more agile and more connected entrepreneurial economy. Through these recurring issues, OMRO demonstrates a sustainable financing strategy, consolidating its role as a relevant actor on the Romanian capital market," said Georgiana Andrei, CEO of OMRO, part of the Filbo fintech.

According to the memorandum, OMRO, which brings microcredit services for Romanian entrepreneurs to the 100% digital Filbo platform, attracted significant financing last year, worth approximately EUR 10 million, strengthening the relationship with Banca Transilvania, BNP Paribas, First Bank and CEC Bank.

At the end of 2024, the value of OMRO's loan portfolio was approximately RON 80 million, 5 times more than in 2019. OMRO aims to increase the volume of loans granted by over 30% in 2025.

"More and more Romanian companies are confidently and recurrently turning to capital market mechanisms to obtain financing and implement their expansion plans. We are pleased that OMRO IFN is returning with its fourth bond issue on the exchange's Multilateral Trading System and the second this year," stated Remus Vulpescu, General Manager of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The admission to trading for the current OMRO bond issue was brokered by BRK FINANCIAL GROUP, as Authorized Consultant.

“In a financing environment where entrepreneurial companies face increasing challenges, the success of this private placement, raising over RON 10 million, clearly reflects the strong investor interest in instruments offering attractive yields. The bond structure, with a 7-year maturity, a variable interest rate tied to the central bank’s reference rate plus a 5.5% margin, and progressive subscription discounts, played a crucial role in securing capital and demonstrates the market’s appetite for innovative financing solutions", stated Monica Ivan, CEO BRK Financial Group.

In 2024, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) issued the E-money license for the fintech Filbo Pay S.A., being the fourth E-money license ever issued by the BNR and the first issued in the last 6 years. A year later after obtaining this license, the current account service was launched, consolidating the ability of the fintech to offer entrepreneurs 100% digital and integrated financial solutions.

