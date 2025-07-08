Romania's utility group Electrica issues EUR 500 mln FX bonds on foreign markets

Electrica, the Romanian state-majority-owned energy group, has successfully raised EUR 500 million through its first-ever green bond issuance, marking the largest corporate green bond placement in Romania outside the financial sector. The announcement was made on July 7, following the bond's listing notification on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The five-year bonds carry a coupon of 4.566% per year and were met with strong investor interest, with demand exceeding the supply by nearly 12 times, according to data published by Ziarul Financiar.

The issue is rated BBB- (Stable) by Fitch Ratings, with bonds expected to be admitted for trading on both the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and subsequently on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The final prospectus will be available following approval by the Luxembourg regulator, CSSF.

"This inaugural green bond issuance marks a significant milestone for both Electrica and Romania," said Chief Executive Officer Alexandru Chiriță. "It demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and environmental protection, as well as our ability to attract significant investor interest."

The transaction was supported by a syndicate of major international and local banks. Banca Comercială Română (BCR), BNP Paribas, Citi, ING, JP Morgan, and Raiffeisen Bank International acted as joint global coordinators. BT Capital Partners, IMI–Intesa Sanpaolo, Société Générale, and UniCredit served as joint bookrunners.

Electrica's Board Chairman, Mihai Diaconu, praised the executive leadership for securing the financing, citing the company's alignment with Romania's Energy Strategy 2025–2030 and its commitment to renewable energy investments. "Electrica is committed to contributing to a sustainable future through its green financing initiatives," he said.

Proceeds from the bond issuance will support the group's renewable energy projects, including its target of 1,000 MW of installed capacity by 2030 and the development of 900 MWh in energy storage infrastructure.

Electrica has a current market capitalisation of approximately EUR 1 billion and is a key player in Romania's electricity supply, distribution, and production sectors.

