Romania’s Electrica to take over Canadian investor’s green assets

Electricity distribution and supply group Electrica, 49% controlled by the Romanian state, is negotiating the purchase of several wind and photovoltaic parks from the Jade Power Trust.

The assets include the 45 MW Dorobantu wind farm developed by OMV Petrom and later sold to the Canadian group, Economica.net reported.

Electrica would carry out the transaction through its electricity supply arm Electrica Furnizare.

Electrica also plans to bid for some of the local assets that the Czech utility group CEZ wants to sell in Romania.

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Jade Power Trust (formerly Transeastern Power Trust) entered the Romanian market the same year by taking over 11 micro hydropower plants with a total capacity of 5.1 MW. Jade continued to invest in Romania in photovoltaic and wind projects. In 2017, it bought from OMV Petrom the Dorobantu wind farm, with a capacity of 45 MW, for EUR 23 million.

