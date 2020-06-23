Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:11
Business
RO state consortium to submit firm offer for CEZ’s Romanian assets
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A consortium formed by the Romanian state-controlled companies Hidroelectrica, Electrica and SAPE holding will reportedly submit a firm offer for the assets that the Czech utility group CEZ is selling in Romania, Economica.net announced.

The firm bid, which also includes a price for the assets, will be submitted on June 25.

Hydropower company Hidroelectrica is reportedly interested in CEZ's wind farms while Electrica would like to add the Czech group's electricity distribution network to those that it already operates.

CEZ has estimated the aggregated equity of its Romanian subsidiaries at EUR 1.07 billion, according to a presentation prepared for prospective bidders.

The two wind farms (347.5MW+252.5MW) account for nearly two-thirds of the total value of the CEZ assets in Romania: EUR 654 mln combined equity.

The stake in the electricity distribution company CEZ Oltenia is valued at EUR 385 mln.

CEZ also controls three smaller companies in Romania: CEZ Vanzare (electricity supply, EUR 18.6 mln), TMK Hydroenergy Power (22MW micro hydropower plants, EUR 9.5 mln) and the holding company, valued at EUR 8.25 mln.

(Photo: CEZ Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 08:11
Business
RO state consortium to submit firm offer for CEZ’s Romanian assets
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A consortium formed by the Romanian state-controlled companies Hidroelectrica, Electrica and SAPE holding will reportedly submit a firm offer for the assets that the Czech utility group CEZ is selling in Romania, Economica.net announced.

The firm bid, which also includes a price for the assets, will be submitted on June 25.

Hydropower company Hidroelectrica is reportedly interested in CEZ's wind farms while Electrica would like to add the Czech group's electricity distribution network to those that it already operates.

CEZ has estimated the aggregated equity of its Romanian subsidiaries at EUR 1.07 billion, according to a presentation prepared for prospective bidders.

The two wind farms (347.5MW+252.5MW) account for nearly two-thirds of the total value of the CEZ assets in Romania: EUR 654 mln combined equity.

The stake in the electricity distribution company CEZ Oltenia is valued at EUR 385 mln.

CEZ also controls three smaller companies in Romania: CEZ Vanzare (electricity supply, EUR 18.6 mln), TMK Hydroenergy Power (22MW micro hydropower plants, EUR 9.5 mln) and the holding company, valued at EUR 8.25 mln.

(Photo: CEZ Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?