Large music festival in Transylvania expects public of 200,000

The organizers of Electric Castle, the music festival that started yesterday, July 18, expect 200,000 participants at this year’s edition, Digi24 reported.

The festival takes place at the Banffy Castle in Bonţida, close to the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, until July 22.

British singer Jessie J will perform at this year’s edition, as will Groove Armada, Mura Masa, Romare, Nothing But Thieves, Damien Marley, Netsky, Wolf Alice, JP Cooper and The Horrors.

London Grammar, also in the initial lineup of the event, canceled their performance because of the health problems of frontwoman Hannah Reid, who underwent a surgical intervention. The group canceled the performance at Electric Castle and at Colours of Ostrava, in the Czech Republic.

The Interior Affairs Ministry posted on its Facebook page a message for festival goers. Acknowledging that the rain has become a trademark of the event, the Police asked festival goers to pay attention to the “pills” they are taking in case they get a cold.

“We have prepared our boots for #ElectricCastle, the only festival where rain has become a trademark! One advantage is that you can dance in the rain, which is very nice… but, if you catch a cold, be aware of the “pills” you are taking! With this, consider yourselves informed,” the post on the Facebook page of Interior Affairs Ministry reads.

Meanwhile, Mastercard is offering festival goers who pay contactless during the event various benefits. A couple will get their own fully-equipped residence at the event, with a bartender ready to prepare various cocktails.

Electric Castle is one of the most popular music events held in Romania. The organizers held a sales campaign in October 2017, during which they sold 12,000 passes for the 2018 edition, at special prices, even before announcing the lineup.

