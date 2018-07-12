More trains stop in Transylvania commune hosting large festival

The inter-regio trains operated by the Romanian passenger rail carrier CFR Calatori will make an additional stop in Bonţida throughout the duration of the Electric Castle festival, which takes place there. On the regular schedule, the regio trains stop in the Bonţida station but very few inter-regio ones do the same.

The event is on between July 18 and July 22, at the Banffy Castle in Bonţida, close to the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca.

While students can travel by train for free, pupils enjoy a 50% discount from the price of the ticket. A full-price, second-class ticket between Bucharest and Bonţida costs RON 100.90 (EUR 21.6) on an inter-regio train, while one between Cluj Napoca and Bonţida on a regio train RON 4.40 (around EUR 1).

Electric Castle is one of the most popular music events held in Romania. The organizers held a sales campaign in October 2017, during which they sold 12,000 passes for the 2018 edition, at special prices, even before announcing the lineup.

British singer Jessie J will perform at this year’s edition, as will Groove Armada, Mura Masa, Romare, Nothing But Thieves, Damien Marley, London Grammar, Netsky, Wolf Alice, JP Cooper and The Horrors.

The full schedule of the festival is available here.

