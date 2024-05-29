Romania's Electoral Bureau says even illiterate voters should express their option alone

The Central Electoral Bureau of Romania decided on May 28 that invoking illiteracy, ignorance of the law, or not speaking the Romanian language is not a valid reason that prevents the voter from expressing his political option alone.

According to BEC's decision, "the voter who shows up himself at the polling station and, for valid reasons, ascertained by the president of the electoral office of the polling station, cannot vote alone, has the right to get help from a companion chosen by him," Agerpres reported.

The person chosen cannot be among accredited persons/observers, members of the electoral office of the polling station, or a candidate.

Only those who, for "an objective situation or medical condition," can not go through the activity of browsing the ballot paper and applying for the stamp can receive help.

(Photo source: Albertophotography/Dreamstime.com)