Largest hackathon in Romania dedicated to education holds online edition in December

21 November 2022
Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), in partnership with Techcelerator and ClujHub, organizes on December 9-10 the fourth edition of EduHack, the largest hackathon in Romania dedicated to formal and non-formal education. This year’s challenges focus on several topics, including digitization of rural education, education in space, education on Mars, or homeschooling as a digital alternative.

Registration is free and can be done here until December 7. This year, more than 200 participants are expected to accept one of the challenges launched by the organizers and propose, in teams, solutions to the identified problems.

The participants - pupils, teachers, parents, students, scientists, entrepreneurs, programmers, designers, artists, and people with innovative ideas - will have 36 hours to use their skills to develop a solution to one of the event’s challenges.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)

