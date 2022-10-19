British magazine Times Higher Education published its annual World University Ranking list for 2023. Two Romanian universities, Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and the "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine from Cluj Napoca (UMF) crack the top 1,000 in the world.

ASE sits comfortably on 501-600th place worldwide, and the first on the nationwide scale, and UMF ranks 801-1000 worldwide, respectively second place nationally, and the first in the Romanian medical society.

"UMF "Iuliu Haţieganu" Cluj-Napoca is listed for the fourth time in this ranking and we are happy to note that we maintain the same leading position in the top of Romanian universities," says Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, a UMF rector, in a press release quoted by Agerpres.

"In addition to the prestige gained, such international recognition represents an extraordinary opportunity to develop new projects, especially in the field of research, as well as advanced educational programs, which will increase the value of our university."

The prestigious ranking brings together thousands of universities in over 100 countries and emphasizes the quality of four main areas: teaching, research, knowledge, and international perspectives.

Following the two universities, Babes-Bolyai University (Cluj-Napoca), Stefan cel Mare University (Suceava), and the University of Bucharest rank third, fourth, and fifth nationwide, in order.

Out of the five Romanian most elite universities, UMF Cluj-Napoca remains the friendliest to foreign students, with at least 33% out of its total students, while UBB and UoB's numbers clock at 4% and 2%, respectively. The university also possesses the most impressive average of students per staff (7.9).

Transilvania University of Brasov, USAMV Cluj-Napoca, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University (Iasi), University of Craiova, and Dunarea de Jos University (Galati) place between sixth and tenth rankings, respectively.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rafly Gilang Pratama/Romania Insider)