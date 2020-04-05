Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 08:05
Business
Economic Sentiment Indicator in Romania plunges to past two decades’ low
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in the European Union (EU) crashed by 28.8 points in April to 65.8 points, according to data released by the European Commission.

In the euro area, the ESI plunged by 27.2 points to 67.0 - where 100 is the average of the period since 2000.

This was the strongest monthly decline in the ESI on record (since 1985), surpassing by far the previous negative record from March.

In Romania, the ESI plunged steeper than the average to a lower-than-average level: namely by 34.3 points to 65.3.

Among the economic sectors, the expectations among Romanian managers in the construction sector are the worst: -40.1 points compared to -14.9 points in the EU on average. In Europe, the deepest negative sentiment is seen in the sector of services.

In industry, the balance of expectations dropped to -27.1 points in Romania (not far, but slightly better than the -30.7 average in the EU) and this is the worse score for the past two decades.

Consumers’ expectations in Romania have deteriorated sharply to -26.1 points in April from -11.1 in March and -7.5 in February. The score is not far from -22.0 average in the EU.

Romanian retailers are slightly more optimistic, although deep in the negative (pessimistic) area: -24.9 points versus -27.7 in the EU.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 08:05
Business
Economic Sentiment Indicator in Romania plunges to past two decades’ low
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) in the European Union (EU) crashed by 28.8 points in April to 65.8 points, according to data released by the European Commission.

In the euro area, the ESI plunged by 27.2 points to 67.0 - where 100 is the average of the period since 2000.

This was the strongest monthly decline in the ESI on record (since 1985), surpassing by far the previous negative record from March.

In Romania, the ESI plunged steeper than the average to a lower-than-average level: namely by 34.3 points to 65.3.

Among the economic sectors, the expectations among Romanian managers in the construction sector are the worst: -40.1 points compared to -14.9 points in the EU on average. In Europe, the deepest negative sentiment is seen in the sector of services.

In industry, the balance of expectations dropped to -27.1 points in Romania (not far, but slightly better than the -30.7 average in the EU) and this is the worse score for the past two decades.

Consumers’ expectations in Romania have deteriorated sharply to -26.1 points in April from -11.1 in March and -7.5 in February. The score is not far from -22.0 average in the EU.

Romanian retailers are slightly more optimistic, although deep in the negative (pessimistic) area: -24.9 points versus -27.7 in the EU.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies