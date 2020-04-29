Romanians are more worried about an economic crash than the COVID-19 pandemic, survey shows

More than 70% of Romanians believe that the collapse of the economy is a greater danger than the coronavirus epidemic, according to an IRSOP survey quoted by Digi24.ro. A similar percentage thinks that the virus will not disappear.

Most Romanians managed to maintain living standards in April, the same survey showed. However, the households are starting to face shortages, mainly related to the available income (38%) and actual, potential, or family unemployment (19%).

Most respondents (44%) said they are worried about the current situation, and 8% feel depressed. 38% said they were confident, and 10% were indifferent.

On the other hand, 41% of people believe that, due to the current crisis, Romanians have become more united.

The same survey revealed that more than half of the population (55%) believes that the Government is doing a “good” or “very good” job. However, the Parliament does not enjoy the same appreciation: only about a third (36%) appreciate the MPs’ activity.

Over 80% of Romanians believe that, by imposing quarantine, the state sought to protect the health, not restrict the freedom of citizens.

When it comes to who should govern Romania when the situation returns to normal, half (50%) would like the National Liberal Party (PNL) to continue ruling. An almost equal proportion (48%) would like a change. Most of those who would like a change are citizens who expect economic losses due to the crisis.

The survey is based on the answers of 710 people who were interviewed by phone between April 22 and April 25.

