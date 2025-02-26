Romania’s High Court strikes down Călin Georgescu's appeal to resume 2024 presidential elections

Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice has definitively rejected far-right politician Călin Georgescu's appeal, through which he requested the suspension of the declassified documents that served as the basis for the annulment of the presidential elections in December 2024.

The lawsuit was filed at the Bucharest Court of Appeal by the Association for the Defense of Public Liberties - APALP, and concerned the suspension of the effects of the declassified documents submitted to Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT) by the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Călin Georgescu, who unexpectedly won the first round of last year's presidential elections, and far-right allies in the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and the Party of Young People (POT) have repeatedly contested the cancellation. Other allies went as far as calling Georgescu the true president of Romania. Meanwhile, the politician's lawyers have filed appeals against the cancellation.

This is the second lawsuit lost by Călin Georgescu regarding the elections, after the one in which he requested the annulment of two BEC rulings that ordered the presidential elections to be restarted from scratch. On December 18, the association’s request to cancel the annullment was rejected as "inadmissible" by the judges of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The High Court now also rejected the request for a referral to obtain an opinion from the ECHR as inadmissible, according to Digi24.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)