Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:03
Business

EC might disburse pre-financing under Recovery and Resilience Plan “before summer”

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) might disburse 13% of the total sums earmarked under the Next Generation plan (NGEU) in the first half of this year. Thus, Romania could get the pre-financing for the National Restructuring and Resilience Plans "before the summer," according to a statement of the Finance Ministry, News.ro reported.

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare had a talk on this topic with EU Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn.

However, before the disbursement, the member states must ratify the EC's Own Resources Decision (ORD) for 2021-2027, which is the legal basis for the EU budget's revenue sources. Moreover, the new ORD will constitute the legal basis authorizing funds to be borrowed on the financial markets to finance the Next Generation EU Recovery Instrument (NGEU).

Given the unusually high level of the EU budget plus NGEU - , EUR 1.8 trillion, new own resources will be levied.

The Council will adopt the decision on ORD by unanimity after consulting the European Parliament.

Before entering into force together with the new multiannual financial framework (the EU-level budget, MFF), the ORD needs to be ratified by all member states' parliaments.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:00
11 January 2021
Business
Romania to rewrite Recovery and Resilience Plan by end-Feb
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:03
Business

EC might disburse pre-financing under Recovery and Resilience Plan “before summer”

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) might disburse 13% of the total sums earmarked under the Next Generation plan (NGEU) in the first half of this year. Thus, Romania could get the pre-financing for the National Restructuring and Resilience Plans "before the summer," according to a statement of the Finance Ministry, News.ro reported.

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare had a talk on this topic with EU Commissioner for budget Johannes Hahn.

However, before the disbursement, the member states must ratify the EC's Own Resources Decision (ORD) for 2021-2027, which is the legal basis for the EU budget's revenue sources. Moreover, the new ORD will constitute the legal basis authorizing funds to be borrowed on the financial markets to finance the Next Generation EU Recovery Instrument (NGEU).

Given the unusually high level of the EU budget plus NGEU - , EUR 1.8 trillion, new own resources will be levied.

The Council will adopt the decision on ORD by unanimity after consulting the European Parliament.

Before entering into force together with the new multiannual financial framework (the EU-level budget, MFF), the ORD needs to be ratified by all member states' parliaments.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:00
11 January 2021
Business
Romania to rewrite Recovery and Resilience Plan by end-Feb
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position