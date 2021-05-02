Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

EC opens infringement procedure against RO for not transposing new EU telecom rules

05 February 2021
The European Commission (EC) opened on Thursday, February 4, infringement procedures against Romania and 23 other Member States for failing to transpose the new EU telecom rules into their national legislations. The deadline was December 21, 2020.

So far, only Greece, Hungary, and Finland have notified the Commission that they adopted all necessary measures for transposing the Directive, thus declaring their transposition complete, the EC said, G4media.ro reported.

Therefore, the Commission sent letters of formal notice to Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Sweden, requesting them to adopt and notify the relevant measures. The 24 countries have two months to reply.

The European Electronic Communications Code updates the regulatory framework for electronic communications. Changes include enhancing consumers' choices and rights, for example, by ensuring clearer contracts, quality of services, and competitive markets, as well as higher standards of communication services, including more efficient and accessible emergency communications, according to the EC.

