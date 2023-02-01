Business

EC allows Romania to capitalise new investment and development bank

01 February 2023
The European Commission (EC) has allowed the Romanian Government, under EU State aid rules, to set up the Romanian Investment and Development Bank with an initial capital of EUR 1.6 bln.

Out of this sum, up to EUR 608 mln will be provided as a capital injection, with EUR 10 mln to be received in 2024 under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, and EUR 992 mln will be provided in state guarantees. The measure includes a EUR 1.4 mln grant as well.

The bank will be established as an entity wholly owned by the state, with the Ministry of Finance as a shareholder; it will carry out its activity under the supervision of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

“The bank will ensure access to finance, especially for small and medium-sized companies struggling to get sufficient market support. This will strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of companies operating in the EU while at the same time ensuring that competition is not unduly distorted,” stated Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy.

The bank will be entrusted with addressing market failures and supporting economic development and investment opportunities. It will intervene to ensure access to financing in areas where there is insufficient availability in the market, with a focus on providing funding to small and medium-sized companies, including micro-enterprises and start-ups.

The bank may also support infrastructure projects aiming at improving productivity in the Romanian economy, as these projects usually require long-term financing that is difficult to secure on the market.

(Photo source: Paulgrecaud/Dreamstime.com)

