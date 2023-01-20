EC approves Romania’s EUR 44 mln scheme to help cattle breeders fight effects of the war in Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) approved on January 19 the EUR 44 million (RON 217.7 million) Romanian scheme to support the cattle breeders sector in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework, and the aid will take the form of direct grants, the EC said.

"The purpose of the scheme is to compensate the eligible beneficiaries for part of the additional costs incurred, especially due to the fuel, energy and animal feed price increase and to help them overcome their financial difficulties linked to the current geopolitical crisis," the Commission explained.

The financial support will be at most EUR 250,000 per beneficiary and will be granted by December 31, 2023.

"The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules," reads the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noamfein/Dreamstime.com)