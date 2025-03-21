EBRD commits EUR 15 mln to Morphosis Capital Fund II to support SMEs in Romania and across CEE

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed EUR 15 million to Morphosis Capital Fund II, a private equity fund supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and lower mid-market companies in Romania and across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Managed by Morphosis Capital Partners, the fund aims to provide equity financing as an alternative to traditional funding sources.

Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Head of Romania, said: “We are pleased to become investors in Morphosis Capital Fund II. We believe supporting SMEs is key to unlocking economic potential, creating jobs, and driving sustainable growth. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on businesses in Romania and across Central and Eastern Europe.”

Morphosis Capital Managing Partner Andrei Gemeneanu welcomed the EBRD’s commitment, noting that it strengthens the fund’s ability to help entrepreneurial companies scale and compete regionally.

The EBRD remains a significant institutional investor in Romania, with over EUR 11.6 billion invested in 560 projects to date. Its efforts focus on financing infrastructure, boosting private-sector productivity, and enhancing financial markets in the country.

Morphosis Capital Partners BV announced the official launch of Morphosis Capital Fund II, its second investment fund, in February this year, with a committed capital of over EUR 100 million. The new fund aims to support the growth of SMEs in Romania and the region in key sectors such as healthcare, B2B services, consumer products and retail, and niche manufacturing.

Through its second fund, Morphosis Capital said it aims to make between nine and ten investments, each with an investment ticket ranging from EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)