Morphosis Capital acquires minority stake in space tech firm EnduroSat in first investment outside Romania

Morphosis Capital Fund II has made its first investment outside Romania by acquiring a minority stake in EnduroSat, a leading European provider of high-end satellites and space services. The investment is part of a broader funding round aimed at accelerating EnduroSat’s expansion in the fast-growing "New Space" industry.

EnduroSat, founded by Raycho Raychev, specializes in delivering agile, software-flexible satellites and space services to commercial enterprises, research institutions, and space programs worldwide. With a team of over 220 professionals across six global locations, the company has built a strong track record of successful missions, streamlining satellite operations from engineering and integration to deployment and in-orbit management.

The company’s cutting-edge solutions enable businesses and organizations to access space more efficiently and affordably, with over 350 companies already leveraging its services for Earth observation, communications, and scientific research.

“I am really proud to continue our journey of making space universally accessible,” said Raychev. “We are excited to work with Morphosis Capital’s team and scale our operations further. In the last few years, we’ve experienced incredible growth, and having strong partners will enable us to continue on this path. I am personally thrilled that we are forming another strategic alliance in Europe.”

The investment marks a milestone for Morphosis Capital as it expands beyond Romania and enters the rapidly growing space sector.

“EnduroSat has built an impressive reputation as an innovator in the European space industry, developing solutions that optimize the efficiency and scalability of satellite operations,” said Dragoș Petre, Partner at Morphosis Capital. “Its pioneering approach not only streamlines deployment but also unlocks new opportunities for companies worldwide, making space more accessible than ever. We are excited to support its continued growth and global ambitions.”

The funding round, in which Morphosis Capital participates alongside CEECAT Capital and other investors, aims to strengthen EnduroSat’s position in the global satellite technology sector and further enhance its offering.

This acquisition is the third investment for Morphosis Capital Fund II, which has committed over 30% of its investable capital within the first seven months of its first closing. The fund, backed by the European Investment Fund and private investors, focuses on supporting dynamic companies in healthcare, technology, niche manufacturing, consumer products, retail, and B2B services. Previous investments include Mark Twain International School and supermarket chain La Cocos.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)