Feb 21, 17:41

EBRD joins Romanian-Spanish consortium in bid for Greek gas transporter

by Romania Insider
The consortium led by Spanish group Reganosa, which also includes Romanian gas transporter Transgaz, has submitted a binding offer for the purchase of a 66% stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA.

The consortium also includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to Transgaz.

This is the first attempt by a Romanian state-owned company to become a regional player through an international acquisition. The Romanian-Spanish consortium competes with another one made of Italian group Snam, Spanish company Enegas, and Belgian group Fluxys.

[email protected]

