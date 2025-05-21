Servo AI raises EUR 1.2 mln from Early Game to turn CCTV footage into real-time business insights

Early Game Ventures has invested EUR 1.2 million in Servo AI, a startup that transforms CCTV cameras into real-time data tools for retail, HoReCa, and other brick-and-mortar sectors. By applying computer vision and AI, the company helps businesses optimize operations, staffing, customer service, and compliance - insights that were previously only available to online platforms.

The investment, from Early Game Fund II, will fuel Servo AI’s expansion into Romania, where it plans to open a technical hub and grow its product development team. It will also boost the startup’s sales reach across Central and Eastern Europe.

“Traditionally, CCTV cameras in restaurants, shops, and other commercial spaces have played a passive role in the daily operations of these establishments. Servo AI transforms them into active and intelligent data collectors, providing real-time insights to business owners. The information provided can be used to optimize processes, workflows, and quality of service. Until recently, this type of information was available exclusively to online businesses,” reads the press release.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze live video streams, Servo AI enables companies to identify bottlenecks in their daily operations, optimize staffing and customer service response times, and enhance location security and compliance with applicable laws through real-time monitoring of spaces.

At the same time, by analyzing data, Servo AI provides companies with a comprehensive view of customer behavior, enabling them to refine their services.

Co-founded by Amit Frenkel and Nizan Rosh, the startup aims to revolutionize how traditional businesses use data to grow.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Servo AI founders; source: the company)