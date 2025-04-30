Romanian and female-founded AI startup based in London raises EUR 900,000 seed funding from GapMinder

Etiq AI, a female-founded AI-startup based in London, UK, founded by Iris Anson and Raluca Crisan, announced it has raised EUR 900,000 in seed funding led by GapMinder VC on Wednesday, April 30.

The financing follows a previous grant funding of GBP 1 million from InnovateUK, and will be used to scale its newly launched “Data Science Copilot,” a platform designed to radically accelerate debugging and testing for machine learning models.

Etiq joins a growing field of AI infrastructure startups, but differentiates by focusing on post-training robustness and fairness. Founded by Iris Anson (CEO) and Raluca Crisan (CTO), it has been building on their rich heritage in ML and AI testing by focusing on debugging code and productionizing pipelines for Data Scientists. This led to the development and launch of Etiq’s Data Science Copilot in March 2025.

The company now plans to take the time taken to debug ML and AI pipelines from weeks to minutes. Its features provide deep visibility into the logical flow of AI and ML code, recommend the right tests to make pipelines robust and enable RCA agents that can navigate through code to identify where issues arise and suggest how to fix them.

“With the surge in AI agent usage and machine learning-driven applications, there’s an urgent need for robust tools that help developers monitor, debug, and improve model behavior in real time. Etiq’s technology does exactly that, empowering teams to surface hidden biases, identify edge cases, and continuously improve ML performance,” said Robert Herscovici, Investment Director at GapMinder.

The funding will be used to develop product features that further automate testing and debugging whilst providing further capabilities in the LLM space. In addition, Etiq will be expanding the team and furthering commercial marketing through 2025.

GapMinder Ventures, the source of the financing, is a venture capital company that invests in technology startups created in Romania and Eastern Europe in Seed or Late Seed stage and rapidly growing internationally.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)