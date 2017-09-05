Dutch beef producer brings workers from Nepal at Romanian farms

Dutch Trading International, the biggest beef cattle raiser in Romania, has brought 18 Nepalese to work at its local farms because it hasn’t found Romanians willing to work as caretakers, reports Ziarul Financiar.

The company says it pays the Nepalese workers RON 2,500 (EUR 548) net per month and that it couldn’t find Romanian workers to take care of the cattle for this salary. The average net wage in Romania was RON 2,380 in August.

“We have brought workers from Nepal because good Romanian workers don’t like to work in farms,” said Gert Bronkhorst, manager and shareholder of Dutch Trading International.

In Nepal, animal caretakers earn the equivalent of RON 300-400 per month. Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, a caretaker makes some RON 7,000-8,000 per month.

