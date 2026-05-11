International paper brand DS Smith invests EUR 14 mln in Romanian packaging plants

DS Smith, an international paper company and producer of sustainable packaging solutions, committed EUR 14 million to its production infrastructure in Romania. The company recorded significant volume growth in 2025, continuing the upward trend from 2024.

The most substantial investment, EUR 10.5 million, will be made at the Timișoara plant by the first quarter of 2027. The project includes automation, a complete transformation of the production flow, and the expansion of the finished goods warehouse to meet next-generation logistics requirements. A new production line will also be added in the conversion area as part of the investment program.

Complementing these investments, the company also implemented an advanced cooling system that reduces temperatures in the production hall by up to 5°C to improve employee comfort.

Another plant located in Ghimbav, near Brasov, will benefit in 2026 from an additional EUR 3.6 million investment dedicated to infrastructure modernization. The plant will be upgraded to corrugated board production equipment, with the aim of increasing operational performance and production capacity. The ongoing investment program will add to the EUR 13 million investment launched in 2023 at the same facility.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, we remain focused on development, competitiveness, and delivering concrete responses to the constantly changing needs of our customers. The strong volume growth for the second consecutive year confirms that our strategy meets market demands and motivates us to strengthen the organization’s performance and profitability further,” said Christian Schmidt, Cluster Director at DS Smith Packaging Romania.

Romania was designated an Innovation Hub by DS Smith at the beginning of 2026 and hosts specialized multidisciplinary teams that develop concepts, test their large-scale feasibility, and rapidly implement validated projects for global brands.

The company’s local teams “proactively use cutting-edge digital tools in packaging design, introduced 7-color HD Flexo technology at Ghimbav, launched Ondula R, unique on the Romanian market, and developed packaging made from specialty papers,” according to DS Smith.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)