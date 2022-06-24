While most of Romania has seen ongoing storms and even flooding in the past month, other parts of the country have been hit by extreme drought, forcing authorities to consider rationing drinking water.

People in dozens of villages in the counties of Satu Mare, Iași, and Cluj have been prohibited by the authorities to use drinking water for their gardens and greenhouses due to the draught. Those who do disregard the measure risk hefty fines.

Many, however, depend on their gardens and livestock for their everyday meals and told reporters from ProTV that both will die out without a steady supply of water.

In Iași alone, 70 villages are affected by drought. Authorities have cut off running water during the night to reduce consumption and say that they are considering stricter rationing if people do not follow recommendations.

To ease tensions, county social services opened a public bathroom where people can shower in exchange for RON 1 (EUR 0,20).

Similarly affected, Cluj imposed a fine of RON 30,000 (EUR 6,062) for those caught watering their gardens with drinking water.

Lowering the water consumption has become a priority for Romanians recently, and many found their own ways of doing it, from periodically closing the tap during washing to lowering the water level in the tank of the toilet.

(Photo source: Tanikewak | Dreamstime.com)