Business

Drought destroys a quarter of Romania’s crops this year

07 October 2020
Some 2.2 million hectares of arable land, a quarter of Romania's cultivated land, were ravaged by the extreme drought this year, agriculture minister Adrian Oros announced on Tuesday, October 6.

Out of the total, one million hectares were cultivated with winter crops (wheat, barley), and another one million hectares had spring crops (sunflower, maize).

Minister Oros hinted that the farmers who have lost their spring crops would be helped as well, just like those who have already reported damaged winter crops.

But the final estimates for the sunflower and maize crops are not yet final, he explained. Still, extending state compensations is not a long-term solution, he warned.

"We'd better invest heavily in irrigation systems," said Oros, quoted by Economica.net.

According to the Agriculture Ministry's data, the Government has spent EUR 200 million so far to cover farmers' damages this year.

"If we pay another EUR 200 mln, this would add up to EUR 400 mln. How many tens of thousands of hectares would we have irrigated if we had invested this money in the irrigation system? In 2017-2019, the average amount invested in irrigation was RON 170 mln (EUR 35 mln)," minister Oros explained.

