Dental prosthetic clinic Dr.Fischer raises EUR 1 mln with private placement

Dr. Fischer Dental, a major player in the Romanian dental equipment market with experience of over 25 years, closed within a single day the private placement of shares and raised RON 5.13 mln (just over EUR 1 mln), according to a press release.

A number of 900,936 shares, accounting for 15% of the ex-post number of shares, were offered for sale. The final price established in the offer was set at the maximum range under the procedures (RON 5.7 per share). Most subscriptions were made on the online trading platform TradeVille.

Following the successful conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of Dr. Fischer Dental stands at approximately RON 33.7 mln.

The company will take the necessary steps to list its shares on the multilateral trading system operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, with the symbol DENT. The listing will be assisted by TradeVille in its capacity as Authorized Consultant.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

