Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 07:48
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Dental prosthetic clinic Dr.Fischer raises EUR 1 mln with private placement

23 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dr. Fischer Dental, a major player in the Romanian dental equipment market with experience of over 25 years, closed within a single day the private placement of shares and raised RON 5.13 mln (just over EUR 1 mln), according to a press release.

A number of 900,936 shares, accounting for 15% of the ex-post number of shares, were offered for sale. The final price established in the offer was set at the maximum range under the procedures (RON 5.7 per share). Most subscriptions were made on the online trading platform TradeVille.

Following the successful conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of Dr. Fischer Dental stands at approximately RON 33.7 mln.

The company will take the necessary steps to list its shares on the multilateral trading system operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, with the symbol DENT. The listing will be assisted by TradeVille in its capacity as Authorized Consultant.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/23/2021 - 07:48
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Dental prosthetic clinic Dr.Fischer raises EUR 1 mln with private placement

23 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dr. Fischer Dental, a major player in the Romanian dental equipment market with experience of over 25 years, closed within a single day the private placement of shares and raised RON 5.13 mln (just over EUR 1 mln), according to a press release.

A number of 900,936 shares, accounting for 15% of the ex-post number of shares, were offered for sale. The final price established in the offer was set at the maximum range under the procedures (RON 5.7 per share). Most subscriptions were made on the online trading platform TradeVille.

Following the successful conclusion of the offer, the anticipated capitalization of Dr. Fischer Dental stands at approximately RON 33.7 mln.

The company will take the necessary steps to list its shares on the multilateral trading system operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, with the symbol DENT. The listing will be assisted by TradeVille in its capacity as Authorized Consultant.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange