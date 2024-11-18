Romanian entrepreneur aims to become hazelnut supplier for confectionery giant Ferrero

Dorin Bob, a Romanian businessman, invested in a project called Pădurea cu Aluni (The Hazelnut Grove), aiming to become the hazelnut supplier for global brand Ferrero.

The Transylvanian businessman, who owns the Arovit canned goods brand, currently operates a 460-hectare hazelnut plot in Homoroade, Satu Mare County. He recently acquired a new 211-hectare plot in the same county and is looking to expand.

“The hazelnut crop has become ideal in Romania, as strong countries in this sector are experiencing decreasing yields due to climate change,” says the entrepreneur.

The sector's expansion in Romania is also supported and promoted by Ferrero, which plans to provide technical support and know-how to Pădurea cu Aluni. Ferrero, whose business reaches RON 1.5 billion in Romania, is committed to developing hazelnut supply chains to provide raw material to its confectionery industry in the future.

Dorin Bob took the first step toward hazelnut production six years ago when he acquired the plot in Homoroade, which had an old and failing apple orchard. He decided to clear the orchard and prepare the land for a more economically efficient plantation. As such, in 2021 he began planting hazelnuts from the best varieties.

According to the entrepreneur, Pădurea cu Aluni will harvest its first hazelnuts from part of the converted plots in 2026.

“Pădurea cu Aluni is a long-term project that will bring beneficial effects to the entire local community. Our plan is to create a modern agricultural cooperative capable of supporting small producers and investors in the region, helping them capitalize on their land and secure a steady income for generations to come,” Dorin Bob explains.

The businessman sources saplings from Italy and Serbia, home to some of the most highly regarded varieties globally. Hazelnuts ensure a consistent yield for 30–50 years and provide average annual revenues of EUR 3,000–4,000 per hectare.

Local farmers who join this future cooperative will benefit from technical, logistical, and financial support, as well as expert advice for establishing and maintaining hazelnut plantations, the entrepreneur says.

