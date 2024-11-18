Agriculture

Romanian entrepreneur aims to become hazelnut supplier for confectionery giant Ferrero

18 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dorin Bob, a Romanian businessman, invested in a project called Pădurea cu Aluni (The Hazelnut Grove), aiming to become the hazelnut supplier for global brand Ferrero.

The Transylvanian businessman, who owns the Arovit canned goods brand, currently operates a 460-hectare hazelnut plot in Homoroade, Satu Mare County. He recently acquired a new 211-hectare plot in the same county and is looking to expand. 

“The hazelnut crop has become ideal in Romania, as strong countries in this sector are experiencing decreasing yields due to climate change,” says the entrepreneur.

The sector's expansion in Romania is also supported and promoted by Ferrero, which plans to provide technical support and know-how to Pădurea cu Aluni. Ferrero, whose business reaches RON 1.5 billion in Romania, is committed to developing hazelnut supply chains to provide raw material to its confectionery industry in the future. 

Dorin Bob took the first step toward hazelnut production six years ago when he acquired the plot in Homoroade, which had an old and failing apple orchard. He decided to clear the orchard and prepare the land for a more economically efficient plantation. As such, in 2021 he began planting hazelnuts from the best varieties.

According to the entrepreneur, Pădurea cu Aluni will harvest its first hazelnuts from part of the converted plots in 2026. 

“Pădurea cu Aluni is a long-term project that will bring beneficial effects to the entire local community. Our plan is to create a modern agricultural cooperative capable of supporting small producers and investors in the region, helping them capitalize on their land and secure a steady income for generations to come,” Dorin Bob explains. 

The businessman sources saplings from Italy and Serbia, home to some of the most highly regarded varieties globally. Hazelnuts ensure a consistent yield for 30–50 years and provide average annual revenues of EUR 3,000–4,000 per hectare.

Local farmers who join this future cooperative will benefit from technical, logistical, and financial support, as well as expert advice for establishing and maintaining hazelnut plantations, the entrepreneur says. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romanian entrepreneur aims to become hazelnut supplier for confectionery giant Ferrero

18 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dorin Bob, a Romanian businessman, invested in a project called Pădurea cu Aluni (The Hazelnut Grove), aiming to become the hazelnut supplier for global brand Ferrero.

The Transylvanian businessman, who owns the Arovit canned goods brand, currently operates a 460-hectare hazelnut plot in Homoroade, Satu Mare County. He recently acquired a new 211-hectare plot in the same county and is looking to expand. 

“The hazelnut crop has become ideal in Romania, as strong countries in this sector are experiencing decreasing yields due to climate change,” says the entrepreneur.

The sector's expansion in Romania is also supported and promoted by Ferrero, which plans to provide technical support and know-how to Pădurea cu Aluni. Ferrero, whose business reaches RON 1.5 billion in Romania, is committed to developing hazelnut supply chains to provide raw material to its confectionery industry in the future. 

Dorin Bob took the first step toward hazelnut production six years ago when he acquired the plot in Homoroade, which had an old and failing apple orchard. He decided to clear the orchard and prepare the land for a more economically efficient plantation. As such, in 2021 he began planting hazelnuts from the best varieties.

According to the entrepreneur, Pădurea cu Aluni will harvest its first hazelnuts from part of the converted plots in 2026. 

“Pădurea cu Aluni is a long-term project that will bring beneficial effects to the entire local community. Our plan is to create a modern agricultural cooperative capable of supporting small producers and investors in the region, helping them capitalize on their land and secure a steady income for generations to come,” Dorin Bob explains. 

The businessman sources saplings from Italy and Serbia, home to some of the most highly regarded varieties globally. Hazelnuts ensure a consistent yield for 30–50 years and provide average annual revenues of EUR 3,000–4,000 per hectare.

Local farmers who join this future cooperative will benefit from technical, logistical, and financial support, as well as expert advice for establishing and maintaining hazelnut plantations, the entrepreneur says. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 November 2024
Entertainment
American actor John Malkovich spotted shopping at Timișoara’s first official souvenir shop
18 November 2024
Agriculture
Romanian entrepreneur aims to become hazelnut supplier for confectionery giant Ferrero
18 November 2024
Sports
Kosovo's Football Federation accuses Romanian fans of "racial discrimination" at match in Bucharest
18 November 2024
Energy
Drilling rig for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore project arrives in Constanta port
18 November 2024
Macro
EC estimates 1.4% economic growth for Romania this year, followed by gradual rebound
15 November 2024
Justice
Authorities dismantle criminal group exploiting vulnerable Romanian workers in Hungary
15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe