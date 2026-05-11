Romanian pharma group Dona reports 24% higher turnover in 2025, ponders entry into dental products market

Dona Group, which operates the pharmacy chain Dona and a pharmaceuticals distribution division, posted a consolidated turnover of EUR 746 million in 2025, up 24% compared to the previous year, the company said.

Its retail division, represented by the pharmacy chain Dona, posted a 19% increase, while its distribution division saw a 29% increase.

For this year, the company plans to invest EUR 9 million to expand its retail network in urban and rural areas and in training programs.

Dona Retail gathers more than 330 pharmacies nationwide. Over the past five years, the retail division has invested more than EUR 25 million in Romania, primarily in opening and modernizing units, as well as in improving its IT systems.

On the distribution segment, it will roll out the distribution to medical opticians, and is evaluating the entry into the dental products market.

Here, one of its main projects of 2025 was the integration of the veterinary business line, which exceeded EUR 20 million in its first year. At the same time, Dona Logistics will continue to invest in infrastructure, including fleet renewal, in order to support higher volumes and improve operational coverage, the company said.

In a market environment marked by caution amid declining consumption, especially in the OTC products and food supplements segment, as well as pressures generated by fiscal changes, Dona Group “maintains a balanced approach based on operational discipline and investments directed toward high-potential segments.”

“The 2025 results confirm the strength of a business model built on two complementary pillars: retail, which remains the foundation of the group’s activity, and logistics, where we accelerated growth through expansion into new segments. This development is part of a sustained growth trajectory, with Dona Group recording a compound annual growth rate of 22% between 2021 and 2025. In 2026, we remain focused on well-calibrated investments and initiatives capable of supporting the group’s long-term development,” Eugen Banciu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dona Group, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com