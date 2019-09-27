Romania Insider
IT firm DocProcess opens office in Brasov after Morphosis Capital injection
27 September 2019
DocProcess, a service provider for the digitization and automation of operational processes, has expanded its national presence by opening an office in Brasov.

The opening was financed from the recent capital infusion received from private equity fund Morphosis Capital.

The new office will help the company reach out to clients in Western Romania and further develop its research and development team. The company is looking to hire Java programmers, sales specialists and an office manager in Brasov.

DocProcess has an office with 40 employees in Bucharest and one of 10 people in Grenoble, France, where a research and development center is located.

At the beginning of the month, DocProcess announced a capital infusion from Morphosis Capital, which is financed through the Regional Operational Program, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund. The company will use the funds to develop the Brasov branch and strengthen the DocProcess team, namely the IT, marketing and sales departments. The company expects to reach a total number of 60 employees, by the end of the year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/DocProcess)

