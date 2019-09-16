Japanese online market research company opens office in Bucharest

Rakuten Insight Global, the online market research subsidiary of Japanese internet services group Rakuten, announced last week the opening of an office in Bucharest.

The Bucharest office is the company’s second in Europe and works as a branch of the London office opened in 2010.

“Establishing a branch office in Bucharest is an important step to strengthen Rakuten Insight’s commitment to clients in the region providing local insight, knowledge and guidance throughout the market research. The new Romanian branch will operate as a client service and operations hub to drive business development and provide multi-functional operational support for clients based across Europe. In addition, plans are underway to include financial and administration functions for the region at the newly established branch,” the group said in a press release.

The Bucharest branch is led by Neil Cantle who also oversees Rakuten Insight London Office.

Rakuten Insight has offices in 12 countries and regions, and provides market research for over 400 leading companies around the world.

(Photo: Pixabay)

