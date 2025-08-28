BVB-listed DN Agrar posts 22% turnover increase in H1 2025

DN Agrar Group (BVB: DN), an integrated agrifood company in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, closed the first semester of 2025 with a turnover of RON 101 million (EUR 20 million), up 22% year-on-year, and a net profit of RON 27 million (EUR 5.4 million), up by 80%. The results were underpinned by a 6% increase in the quantity of milk delivered and a higher average selling milk price.

The operating revenue reached RON 159 million, up by 20%, while the revenues from production sold were RON 99 million, up by 19%. The revenues from operating subsidies advanced to approximately RON 15 million, up by 30%, following the commencement of operations at the new DN Agrar Straja farm and the increase in the subsidy for dairy cattle welfare.

The operating expenses increased to RON 120 million, up by approximately 10%. The operating result recorded a significant increase of 72% in the first half of 2025, to RON 39 million.

The total assets reached RON 393 million, an increase of approximately 9% compared to the end of 2024, while the total liabilities amounted to RON 199 million, up by 2% compared to the end of 2024. The long-term liabilities were RON 123 million, up by 11%, compared to the end of the previous year, following the investments realized in the first semester for Straja, solar panels, equipment for the compost factory, and new leasing contracts for agricultural equipment.

Operationally, the results recorded in the first semester were supported by herd expansion, with over 16,000 cattle (+11% year-on-year), and milk deliveries of 34 million liters in H1 2025.

The unfavorable weather conditions affected output in the agriculture segment; however, the financial impact was partially offset by lower grain purchase prices and internal efficiency measures. For the second part of the year, the company anticipates that the milk price will remain at a favorable level.

DN Agrar Group operates an integrated business model focused on milk production, crop cultivation, organic composting, and green energy, supporting a sustainable, circular agriculture. The company was founded as a family business in 2008 by Dutch investor Jan Gijsbertus de Boer.

Listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since February 2022, the company is included in the BETAeRO local index, as well as in the international indices MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI (Small Cap category).

