Romania’s Agricover posts 55% rise in H1 net profit on stronger lending, input sales

Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding reported a 55% jump in first-half net profit on Tuesday, August 26, driven by higher lending volumes and a return to profitability in its farm input distribution segment.

The company posted a net profit of RON 62.7 million (EUR 12.6 million) for the first six months of 2025, while consolidated revenues rose 5.1% year-on-year.

Agricover said its integrated model, combining financing with input supply, helped it gain market share despite subdued farmer incomes and low crop prices.

“In a paradoxical year with good harvests but low revenues and tight liquidity, Agricover has grown its credit portfolio and brought input distribution back to profit,” said Agricover Holding CEO Liviu Dobre.

Agricover’s gross loan portfolio expanded 14.3% to RON 3.84 billion, giving it a 7.8% share of Romania’s agricultural financing market. Non-performing loans stood at 3.2%, below the sector average. Pre-tax profit from lending rose 2.2% to RON 61.5 million.

The input distribution unit posted revenues of RON 850 million, up 5.1% year-on-year, and an operating profit of RON 16.8 million compared with a RON 4.3 million loss a year earlier. Growth was strongest in crop nutrition products (+21.7%) and crop protection chemicals (+12.6%).

The company said it aims to maintain steady growth and strengthen its role as a key financier of Romanian agriculture, which continues to face climate volatility, liquidity constraints, and technological adaptation pressures.

