TV series Django starts filming in Romania

Django, a TV reimagining of Sergio Corbucci’s 1966 western, has started filming in Romania, B365.ro reported.

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, known for his roles in The Danish Girl, Bullhead, or Rust and Bone, has the title role of Django. Other lead roles are held by Noomi Rapace and Nicholas Pinnock.

The series is shot in the country until November 2021, in locations such as Racoș, north of Brașov, Dobrogea, and film studios in Bucharest.

In the village of Racoș, the team of the series recreated New Babylon, a town of outcasts.

Filming will also take place in Turcoaia, a commune in Tulcea county, and in Măcin Mountains, in Dobrogea, producer Andrei Boncea, partner with Frame Film, told B365.ro. In Bucharest, filming takes place at Frame and Castel Film studios.

Django is a production of CANAL+ and Sky Studios by Cattleya (Italy), Atlantique Productions (France), in collaboration with Odeon Fiction, StudioCanal and Frame Film (Romania).

The first episodes will be directed by Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah the Series), who will also be the series’ artistic director.

Django was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah the Series, ZeroZeroZero) and Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah the Series), who, together, also co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini, with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (ZeroZeroZero, Manhunt).

(Photo: The extinct volcano of Racoș by Basturescu Rares Sebastian | Dreamstime.com)

