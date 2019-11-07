Bucharest district sets up surveillance cameras to discourage illegal waste dumping

The capital’s District 1 City Hall, through the local Police, has started setting up surveillance cameras in order to discourage the illegal dumping of waste in public areas, Agerpres reported.

By the end of the year, some 200 surveillance cameras will be set up. The exact number of cameras will be established after the budget of the project is decided.

The cameras will be set up in “areas predisposed to illegal waste dumping”, such as Străuleşti, Griviţa, Băneasa, Bucureştii Noi, the Bucureşti – Ploieşti road, the Odăi road, and more, the City Hall said. More locations will be added as complaints about waste dumped illegally are received.

Meanwhile, the Police has already started levying fines. A first surveillance camera set up at the crossroad of Constantin Godeanu and Acetilenei streets recorded citizens dumping waste out of their personal cars. The fines range between RON 200 (EUR 42) and RON 5,000 (EUR 1,052).

“We are spending important sums out of the citizens’ money to clean up the largest district in Bucharest. In order to be efficient and have a clean district we need to fight the habits of those who do not understand that the city is only an extension of their own home, that they need to take care of it and keep it clean. […] The fines we will levy will measure up to the investments we make in cleaning up, of course within the limits set by current legislation,” District 1 mayor Dan Tudorache explained.

At present, 375 surveillance cameras are set up in District 1, monitoring mainly crowded areas.

(Photo: Pixabay)

