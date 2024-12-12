Discovery set to premiere locally produced show “Made in Romania”

Discovery is set to premiere “Produs în România” (Made in Romania), the first locally produced show in recent years, in December. Each episode will showcase how various products are manufactured in Romania, as well as abroad.

The new local show is produced by Discovery in partnership with GroupM and created by Studio Set.

Each episode will be narrated by well-known actor Șerban Pavlu.

“2024 has brought many new developments to our television portfolio. For the first time in Romania, TLC introduced fiction productions and series, Warner TV celebrated international events and famous actors with dedicated movies, and at Eurosport, we launched the first regional show for the Olympics, produced in Romania and broadcast live in five countries," said Andrei Grigorescu, Group Vice President Commercial CEE & AdSales MENAT at Warner Bros Discovery.

"At Discovery, we shifted from a regional feed to an exclusive one for Romania, enabling us to add programs and documentaries with local relevance,” he added.

“Produs în România” will premiere on Discovery on December 29 at 7:00 PM. Each episode will explore the manufacturing of a specific product in Romania, along with insights into similar production processes abroad. The series will consist of four episodes, airing monthly.

“Every month, Discovery will offer viewers insights into how snacks, ceramic objects, musical instruments, and beverages are made in Romania and around the world. Each episode will present a mix of local and international products, providing behind-the-scenes glimpses into manufacturing processes while highlighting local talent and professionalism,” stated Marinela Marin, Senior Ad Sales Manager Romania at Warner Bros Discovery.

Discovery programs, along with those of HBO and several others, are coupled in the streaming service Max, available in Romania after it replaced HBO Max in May of this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Discovery)