Warner Bros. Discovery launches streaming service Max in Romania

Max, the streaming service operated by Warner Brothers, will launch in the first European countries, including Romania, on May 21, replacing the existing HBO Max. According to representatives of the service, Max will have double the number of hours of content than before, and will also offer a subscription with a lower cost that includes advertising.

"Max is the streaming platform of Warner Bros. Discovery and carries forward our longstanding legacy in Europe, bringing together an incredible range of entertainment from our platforms and TV channels, all in one place,” said JB Perrette, CEO & President of Global Streaming & Games la Warner Bros. Discovery.

On May 21, Max will be available in the Nordic countries, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe: Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia. Then, Max will be launched in Poland and the Netherlands, as well as in France and Belgium.

With these launches, Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories around the world, after being launched in the United States in May 2023 and in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.

“I am very pleased to announce that Romania is the first country in our region where Max will also have a subscription option that includes advertising. With this novelty, we offer an option for those who want to watch thousands of hours of content on Max at a lower subscription cost and, at the same time, open new opportunities for our business partners and top brands in Romania to directly associate with our titles and content,” said Andrei Grigorescu, Group Vice President Commercial CEE & AdSales MENAT at Warner Bros. Discovery.

One of the most anticipated series, "House of the Dragon" will return with its second season on June 17 on Max. In addition to that, this summer, Max will offer the Olympic Games in full in all subscription options.

A new list of Max Originals based on popular Warner Bros. characters will arrive on Max, including "The Penguin" and "Welcome to Derry" (Stephen King's "IT" variant), "Eastern Gate" – a Polish spy thriller, and many more. Max will also bring movies from Warner Bros.' extensive library, including the "Harry Potter" franchise, "The Matrix", "The Dark Knight", and "The Lord of the Rings."

A Sport Extra option will offer fans extensive coverage of major international and European sports, including Grand Slam tennis tournaments – such as the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and US Open, the three Great Tours of cycling – Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta a España, and Tour de France, as well as the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and every world championship winter sport.

Those who already have a subscription to HBO Max will keep their current profiles, and viewing history. In some cases, depending on the device or operating system, the HBO Max app will be automatically updated to the Max app. In other instances, when subscribers open the HBO Max app, they will receive a message to download the new Max app.

Information regarding the cost of subscriptions will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary from country to country.

(Photo source: Warner Bros. Discovery)