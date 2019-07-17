Romanian startup gets funding to further development of software for vet practices

Digitail, a Romanian IT startup providing software for veterinary practices, has received EUR 220,000 in seed funding to further develop its software and a digital health card for pets, Economica.net reported.

The financing came from accelerator Fast Track Malmo, investment fund The Nordic Web Ventures, and angel investors such as Christian Jantzen of Futuristic, Hampus Jakobsson, Erik Byrenius, Jonas Vig (CEO of MinDoktor) and Emil Sjödin (Rafinat), according to Tech.eu.

The startup was established by Ruxandra Pui, Alexandru Tăbolcea and Sebastian Gabor. It has a remote team working from Romania, Sweden, Germany and Spain.

Digitail provides a SaaS solution that allows the management of veterinary practices, which can increase efficiency and stay in touch with pet owners and suppliers easier. The Digitail software helps vet practices to build an online presence with an integrated booking system, and increase customer retention and the frequency of their visits. For instance, practices can send automated notifications by email, SMS or in the app to remind owners to bring their pets to get vaccinated. It also provides an overview of supplies and inventory. All the data are stored in a cloud platform.

Digitail also plans to create a digital health card for pets, the digital version of the animals’ health card, which would allow owners to communicate more efficiently with vets.

The Digitail app and the software are available in Romanian, English, German, Spanish, and Greek.

