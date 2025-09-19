Vodafone, Digi acquire Telekom Romania assets in EUR 70 mln deal

Vodafone Romania and Digi Romania announced the signing of the relevant legal documents for acquiring Telekom Romania Mobile Communications from the OTE group and Deutsche Telekom on Friday, September 19. The two telco operators will split Telekom assets between them.

As part of the deal, Vodafone spent EUR 30 million, while Digi paid EUR 40 million.

The sale of Telekom Mobile Communications to Vodafone and Digi was also approved in July by the Competition Council.

Upon completion of this transaction, estimated for the beginning of October this year, Vodafone will gain control over Telekom Romania, including employees, postpaid customers, business customers, the retail network, and technical network infrastructure, except for the prepaid segment and certain assets taken over by Digi Romania.

After the transaction is completed, the two companies will begin the integration process in stages, Vodafone announced.

“This transaction strengthens our position in Romania by increasing our local scale and unlocking significant synergy benefits. It supports our strategy of building strong positions in growing markets, which enables us to invest in the high-quality networks our customers rely on,” said Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive of Vodafone Group, cited in the press release.

The Digi group, on the other hand, intends to take over the rights to use certain radio frequencies, part of the towers, infrastructure, and related equipment, as well as the entire prepaid mobile telephony services activity.

“Digi acquires certain assets, including certain spectrum licenses and telecommunications towers, as well as the prepaid mobile telecommunications services activity from TKRM for a total price of EUR 40 million,” the company said in statement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The deal also ensures additional savings in favor of the Greek group OTE of EUR 10 million in cash flow in 2025 and EUR 20–30 million in 2026 and the following years. OTE, the owner of Telekom, will also receive a tax exemption of over EUR 100 million, which will start to be recovered after the completion of the transaction.

“The agreement with Vodafone and Digi will facilitate infrastructure investments, enable more efficient network development, and improve services for customers, contributing to the ongoing digital transformation of the Romanian economy and society,” said the chairman and CEO of OTE, Kostas Nebis.

Deutsche Telekom and OTE, which integrated the former Cosmote and Romtelecom, sold the fixed mobile segment of the business to Orange in 2020.

(Photo source: Radub85 and LCVA | Dreamstime.com)