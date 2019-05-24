Romanian telecom group Digi launches own smartphone brand

Romanian telecom group Digi, one of the largest players in the local mobile telecom market with more than 3 million mobile customers, has also entered the smartphone market by launching three terminals under its brand available exclusively to its customers.

“We do not expect to generate volume sales; we only want to serve our customers as well as possible. If we can bring them phones at reasonable prices, that’s the goal,” Sergei Bulgac, Digi group CEO told Ziarul Financiar.

The company says it does not plan to position itself as a player in the telecom equipment market.

The three launched models, C1, K1, and R1, sold under the Digi brand, are assembled in China by subcontractors. The most expensive of these models is the Digi K1, which sells for RON 1,099 (EUR 230), is dual-sim and features a 6-inch display, octa-core processor, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory and 21 MP dual camera (plus 13 MP dual frontal camera).

